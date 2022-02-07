The Big Bend Road section across Interstate 44 in Kirkwood is expected to be shut down for four months as a new bridge and ramp improvements are put in place.
The Missouri Department of Transportation expects to begin work this spring, possibly in March, on widening ramps from the interstate to Big Bend. Extra left turn lanes on the ramps, from both eastbound and westbound I-44, will be added. MoDOT reports that eastbound on-and-off ramps will be closed overnight for 10 calender days, followed by 10 days of overnight westbound ramp closures.
Once ramp improvements are completed, MoDOT contractors will shut down I-44 in both directions, possibly over the weekend of April 15, to remove the bridge over the interstate. Existing interstate ramps will be used to route traffic around the closed section of highway.
A second interstate closure will occur when contractors place girders over the highway as part of construction of the new bridge. MoDOT notes that the Big Bend bridge will be closed for four months during construction.
During the bridge closure, drivers on Big Bend heading to the west will be detoured to eastbound I-44, where they can turn around at Elm to head west. Drivers on Big Bend heading east will be detoured to westbound I-44, where they can turn around at Lindbergh to head east.
Built in 1967, MoDOT considers the Big Bend bridge to be in poor condition and, while still safe, is reaching the end of its useful life. MoDOT reports that it will be more cost effective to build a new bridge than to continue pouring money into repairs.
Rebuilding the bridge allows the department to raise the bridge to interstate standards, which should reduce the number of times the bridge gets struck. The replacement also allows the department to bring the barrier walls and sidewalks along the bridge up to current design standards. No new bike facilities are included on the bridge.