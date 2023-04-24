We were excited when we moved our family into our “ideal” Kirkwood neighborhood many years ago, thinking how terrific it would be to be part of this great town.
We soon realized that we were not quite “part” of the city because of the Big Bend divide. Our children couldn’t walk the 0.7 miles to Robinson Elementary School or later ride their bikes to see their friends because the trek was too treacherous. This is not for lack of sidewalks — they are there, but with no buffer and traffic roaring along often at 45 or 50 mph and no crosswalk at Forest Avenue, it wasn’t worth the risk.
Our kids are grown and gone, but as frequent walkers we experience the same problem. Now is the time to leverage federal grant dollars to make Kirkwood safer for everyone.
Don & Kim McKenna,
Windsor Forest Neighborhood