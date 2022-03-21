Prep work is beginning for the Big Bend bridge replacement project over Interstate 44 in Kirkwood.
Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation are currently working on curbing and sidewalks in the area, as well as some initial work to widen the ramps from eastbound and westbound I-44 to Big Bend. Rather than closing the ramps to do this work, crews are pushing traffic to one side of the ramp while doing widening work on the other side to reduce the impact on commuters heading to Big Bend. Crews are also doing some preliminary work for the bases of new signals.
Current plans for closing the bridge could start with the right lane being closed during off-peak hours the week of April 4-8 to prepare the bridge for removal. MoDOT will close I-44 in both directions at the bridge the weekend of April 8-11 to remove the bridge. Interstate traffic will be able to travel up and over the ramps at Big Bend during the closure. The bridge will be closed through about Labor Day.
More specifics about the closure will be forthcoming from MoDOT.