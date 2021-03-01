Mr. Daniel O’Neill’s Feb. 19 letter “About Disinformation” will probably provoke many Mailbag responses. I suggest you select any of these paragraphs to fill in the gaps in the responses you receive.
Mr. O’Neill of Glendale doesn’t know where all the $1.9 trillion Rescue Plan goes. Using his population estimate it would cost $5,249 per person. The occupants of Portland Place mansions would add that to their investments; it would raise the stock market a little and they would think the economy improved.
Families who are not raising children might use it to pay down the mortgage or credit card, which could lower interest rates for businesses who don’t have a reason to expand because nobody is buying. But it would pay the rent and utilities for six months for unemployed frontline workers with children. They would have to spend it in the local economy or through Amazon, resulting in more work for more people and a real increase in economic activity.
The Rescue Plan is targeted in many ways to help the working people who have to spend every cent they earn to keep their home, their ride to work, their health care and educate their children. It is not a lifetime of welfare; it is a much needed bonus for parents, children and the economy who did not deserve to be caught in a pandemic.
And Mr. O’Neill, NPR reported that all eligible refugees in the Remain in Mexico Program will be registered and tested for COVID-19 when they are brought to the border.
Daniel O’Neill of Glendale and Janice Bender of Webster Groves are fearful of transgender girls as if they were Frankenstein monsters. If they had watched more horror movies, they might have learned that the unknown is not really so scary after all.
William A. Sullivan
Kirkwood