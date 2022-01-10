As winter continues, Ameren wants to protect customers in Missouri from sophisticated scammers who are aggressively targeting utility customers in the area.
“Customers can protect themselves by recognizing the scam tactics and reporting them to the appropriate authorities,” said Maria Gomez, security supervisor for Ameren. “Scammers have become more sophisticated by masking phone numbers to appear as though the call is from Ameren or by calling residential or business customers threatening disconnection and demanding immediate payment during busy times, such as during the holiday season. A new scammer tactic is requesting customers to immediately pay using a cash app, which Ameren will never request from customers.”
How To Spot A Scam
Customers can identify a scam through many different means, the first of which is being aware of the different forms a scam may take. Scams requesting utility payments may appear as phone calls, text messages, in person or online, with the goals of tricking customers into providing personal information or payment.
Scammers often pose as Ameren employees threatening to shut off service if a customer fails to make an immediate payment, typically using a prepaid card or a cash app. They also often mask incoming calls so they appear to be from Ameren on caller ID systems, and then give a different phone number to make a payment. Scammers seize the opportunity to target customers during busy or high-anxiety times such as during the pandemic or bad weather.
Door-to-door impostors pose as utility workers to gain entry or access into victims’ homes. Another scam features social media posts telling customers that a charity will pay for their utility bills if the customer first makes a partial payment by money transfer.
Tips To Protect Yourself
Customers should never give credit card, debit card, social security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers to anyone who calls, sends an email or text, or comes to their home requesting this information.
Don’t trust anyone asking for immediate payment. Never purchase a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a bill payment and always offer a variety of ways to pay. Ameren customers can make payments online, by phone, electronic check, by mail or at in-person pay locations.
For more information, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams. Customers may also follow Ameren on social media to receive the latest updates on scams, or sign up for an account on Ameren.com for immediate access to account status.