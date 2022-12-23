To all readers of the Webster-Kirkwood Times, here is a dirty little secret that many of us business owners in Old Webster know — the blue U.S. Postal Service mailboxes located at Lockwood and Gray, as well as those at Lockwood and Gore, are not safe to put mail into that contain any type of financial or personal information.
As a business owner in Old Webster, I know of at least four businesses over the past year that have had mail removed from said blue boxes that subsequently had been altered — “washed” or electronically changed — to be cashed to other than the intended payee, usually in amounts of thousands of dollars.
My quick estimate of a running total of what it has ultimately cost major and regional banks is well over $200,000 for reimbursing businesses for the stolen amounts. There is also the time, trouble and additional financial security measures to open new bank accounts, or continually monitor each check they thought was safely on its way to the actual vendor.
How did this happen? The key (literally the key to open all USPS mail boxes) is called an “L” key. Several letter carriers have be robbed recently. The only item the perpetrator was interested in was the “L” key. Why not — it opens the box or boxes that never stop giving!
My question to the readers is: “Where are the postal inspectors and police in this ongoing crime wave? Is there a solution to the problem other than forcing us to go inside the post office (even though we don’t have one in Webster Groves) to mail letters that contain our personal and or business financial information?”
In conclusion, I will repeat what I stated earlier: Don’t put any mail in the blue boxes! Sorry to be the Grinch at this time of year, but it could make your Christmas and 2023 much less stress filled.
Robert E. Butler D.D.S.
Webster Groves