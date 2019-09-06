Regarding a recent letter concerning right of way; the law does not confer right of way to anyone. The law requires people in defined situations to yield the right of way to another. Assuming that one “has the right of way” is a dangerous premise, and behaving accordingly leads to many accidents and near misses out there in the dynamic circumstances of traffic.
Be aware; be watchful; put your eyes and attention on the other; proceed with caution. No one wants to “spill your sludge” on purpose, so don’t put your sludge at risk by claiming something that in reality is something to be given. Always be ready and willing to yield the right of way, not to claim it. Also worth noting ... you can’t see if someone is yielding to you if you are staring at your “smart” phone. Be careful out there!
Glendale