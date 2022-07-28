Baker, Beverly (Sandy) A., 92, of Webster Groves, Missouri, died peacefully on July 1, 2022, and is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband of 68 years, Philip N. Baker.
Nicknamed “Sandy” by Phil when they were at the beach while dating, she and Phil both grew up in New England and transferred to St. Louis/Webster Groves in 1962 through Phil’s employer. They later lived in Kirkwood for many years, then moved back to Webster, where they resided at Bethesda Orchard. They were blessed to enjoy a beautiful family, countless dear friendships, and years of travel.
Sandy didn’t waste a minute of her life and accomplished many personal goals. Following a career as a registered nurse, she returned to school in her 50s to earn a degree in psychology, then a master’s degree in social work, which she applied to hospice care. She later pursued her creative talents, becoming a small business owner. She opened her store, Upstairs Handmades, with fine, handmade items, initially upstairs in Old Orchard, then moved it to three other locations on Lockwood, then Gore in Webster Groves, over a period of 22 years. Sandy discovered the joy of watercolor painting in her retirement. She displayed her work, earned signature membership with the St. Louis Watercolor Society, taught watercolor painting at Bethesda Orchard, and established many more dear friendships.
She was an avid gardener, a loyal Cardinals baseball fan and an active 60-year member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Webster Groves. She was a loyal friend to many and had enormous love for her family. That love grew even deeper as she cherished her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Following a stroke in 2021, Sandy moved to Springfield, Missouri, where she received beautiful care in a lovely small facility near the home of her daughter, Alicia.
Sandy is survived by son, Philip Baker (Renae, deceased); daughters, Kim (Steve) Mumm and Alicia (Brad) Farris; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren to date; her sister-in-law; three nephews; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor to Emmanuel Episcopal Church — designated to the Food Center Pantry, #9 South Bompart Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119 — would be gratefully received.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Because the church wasn’t conducting services when Phil died, the memorial will honor them both.