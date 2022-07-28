Igo, Beverly Jean (nee Carter), passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the age of 91. She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late Frank V. Igo Jr.; loving mother of Frank V. (Donna) Igo III and the late Scott Carter Igo; cherished grandmother of Valerie Chism; loving great-grandmother of Declan Rhyse Chism; dear sister of Patricia Vomund; dear aunt and friend.
Graveside service will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please meet at Sylvan Springs Park at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to American Heart Association. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.