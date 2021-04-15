Mrs. McNeely

Mrs. McNeely

McNeely, Beverly J., passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on Aug. 5, 1937, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul W. McNeely; children: Jane McNeely of Dallas, Texas; Jill (Mike) Braucher of Ogden, Utah; and grandchildren, Grace and Will Braucher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Viola (Schraner) Miller; and sister, Shirley Miller.

Bev was a graduate of University City High School and Southeast Missouri State University. She taught art for 24 years at F. P. Tillman Elementary School, in Kirkwood, Missouri. She was a 50-plus year member of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday,

May 15, 2 p.m., at Laumeier Sculpture Park. Please use the west entrance. we will gather just south of the sculpture The Way.  Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.