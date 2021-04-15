McNeely, Beverly J., passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Born in St. Louis, Missouri on Aug. 5, 1937, she is survived by her husband of 60 years, Paul W. McNeely; children: Jane McNeely of Dallas, Texas; Jill (Mike) Braucher of Ogden, Utah; and grandchildren, Grace and Will Braucher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Viola (Schraner) Miller; and sister, Shirley Miller.
Bev was a graduate of University City High School and Southeast Missouri State University. She taught art for 24 years at F. P. Tillman Elementary School, in Kirkwood, Missouri. She was a 50-plus year member of First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday,
May 15, 2 p.m., at Laumeier Sculpture Park. Please use the west entrance. we will gather just south of the sculpture The Way. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.