When I left for California a week ago, I had two goals:
1. To see my son get hitched.
2. To buy a can of split pea soup.
If you’re curious about the wedding, well, let’s just say it involved my new daughter-in-law getting Sam’s face tattooed on her arm. I mean, not during the actual ceremony.
To learn any more, you’ll have to visit my Facebook page. I’m going to focus here on the soup.
I was purchasing it for BettyJane Schulz, a faithful reader of this newspaper. She lives in Kirkwood.
I first heard from BettyJane last October after writing about a once-famous split pea soup restaurant in Buellton, California. We had driven by it when scouting sites for a wedding welcome party. Sadly, a pea soup cocktail hour did not offer the ambiance the bride and groom were seeking.
After reading that column, BettyJane wrote me to say that she had been in Buellton 56 years earlier while on a cross-country trip with her husband and their hungry 11- and 14-year-old daughters. For lunch ideas, they consulted their trusty AAA guidebook, which recommended Pea Soup Andersen.
Neither BettyJane nor her daughters were particularly fond of split pea soup. But her husband was driving. So you know where they went.
“Needless to say,” BettyJane wrote, “our entire group left there with glowing thoughts of the soup.” In fact, when they learned that their next-door neighbor — she lived in Pittsburgh at the time — would be making the same trek the following year, they fronted them the money for an entire case of the soup.
Sadly, BettyJane hasn’t tasted this delicious pea soup since then. And, at age 91, she sincerely doubts she will make another trip to Buellton. She moved to our area in 2018 to be near family after her beloved, pea soup-loving husband died.
“There will never be another split pea soup like Andersen’s, and I feel so fortunate to have stopped there,” she said.
There’s a copycat Pea Soup Andersen recipe online, I told her. But BettyJane is a purist.
“I’d much prefer a can if I have my choice,” she said.
So I offered to bring her back one from my next trip west.
I heard from BettyJane again in March after I wrote a column that was sort of about E.T. She wrote to say how much she enjoyed it.
“I didn’t see E.T.,” she wrote, “but I remember the reviews were excellent.”
She also checked on the status of the soup. As she hinted, she wasn’t getting any younger.
Well, I have great news, BettyJane. I achieved both of my trip goals. In fact, I exceeded them. I purchased not one, but TWO cans of soup — one with bacon and one without. So get your spoon ready, BettyJane!
I’m so glad you took a chance on life’s pea soup back in 1967. I hope our newlyweds do the same.