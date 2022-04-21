Galyon, Betty S., age 98, of Webster Groves, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Betty was born Aug. 28, 1923. She was the beloved wife of the late Edgar O. Galyon; loving mother of Judith (Larry) Viox and Scott (Joyce) Galyon; dear grandmother of Alex (Tracy) Viox and Andrew Viox; and great-grandmother of Tucker and August.
Betty loved God and Ed, her family, her friends, and baseball.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to your local public library. Please share memories at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.