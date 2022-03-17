Morgan, Betty (nee Bamesberger). Our beloved Betty Morgan passed away on March 12, 2022, at Peace Haven in St. Louis, Missouri.
Betty was born in Marshall, Illinois, to Faye and Harry Bamesberger. She and her husband, Charles K. Morgan, met through their jobs at Marathon Oil Company. They traveled the world with their children, Mark, Jim, and Lee Ann, living in Houston and Bay City, Texas, Guatemala, New York, and London before settling in Findlay, Ohio. There, she raised her children, was deeply devoted to the Christian Science church, played the Findlay Country Club golf course, and walked many miles of Hilton Head beaches. In recent years she moved to St. Louis to be close to her daughter and family.
Betty’s loving and positive spirit will be missed dearly. Her friends and family remember her as an exuberant pianist and organist, a sharp card player and a joyful friend. Betty actively supported those she knew and loved, and the world, through daily prayer.
Betty will be fondly remembered by many, including her son, Mark Morgan, and his partner, Ann Evans; her daughter, Lee Ann Manuel, and Lee Ann’s husband, Andy; granddaughters Andrea, Katie, Kelley, Sarah, Christy, Alex and Bella; great-grandchildren Emilia, James and Gwendolyn; and many nieces and nephews, including Lynn and Nancy, with whom she remained especially close. She was preceded by her husband, Charlie; her son Jim; and her brother, Harry Jr.
Memorial donations can be made either to the International Red Cross in support of refugees from Ukraine — https://www.icrc.org/en/donate/ukraine — or to the First Church of Christ Science, Boston, Massachusetts — https//giving.christianscience.com.