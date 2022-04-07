LaBerta, Betty L., of St. Louis, Missouri, was born March 14, 1933, in St. Louis to Delmar George and Florence (nee Cope) Hubbs and died Dec. 19, 2021, at Bethesda Dilworth in Kirkwood, Missouri, at the age of 88 years, nine months and five days.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leonard S. LaBerta Sr. (married Nov. 18, 1950, in Pocahontas, Arkansas); and her five siblings: Delbert Hubbs, Lloyd Hubbs, Jack Hubbs, Bill Hubbs and Mary Alice Smith.
She is survived by her six children: Leonard (Cathy) LaBerta Jr. of Seattle, Washington; Sharon (Max) Bichel of Grand Marais, Minnesota; Cindy (Gary) Whitby of Columbia, Missouri; Stephanie (Jim) Amerman of Webster Groves, Missouri; Mary (Jim) McBride of Webster Groves; and David (Sharon) LaBerta of Affton, Missouri.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Tasha (Joe), Mimi (Bill), Derek (Stephanie), Christina (Jim), Tim, Jimmy (Dara), Grace (Kyle), Andy (Ali), Adam, Samantha, Austin and Kyle; seven great-grandchildren: Fern, Leo, Ellie, Cohen, Teddy, Anderson and Callahan; her sibling, Virginia Lewis of St. Louis; along with many relatives and friends.
Betty was a devoted wife and mother. She was a stay-at-home mom during most the time she raised her six children. Later, she would work in retail for Famous-Barr and eventually work alongside her husband, Leonard, in their “Handy Hens” woodworking business at local fairs. She is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation 1:30 p.m. and Service 2 p.m. on Saturday; April 16, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Family and friends may review and share stories and photos at www.stlfuneral.com.