Cejka, Betty “Joy” (nee McDaniel) was fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. “Jack” Cejka for 67 years; loving mother of Susan, Steve (Martha), John (Joanne), and Bob (Deborah Busch-Cejka) Cejka; cherished grandmother of Lexi (Ben) Burford, Brian (Katie) Cejka, Allison (Jason) Miller, and Erin (Collin) Woodside; dear great-grandmother of Macy, Coleson, Emma, Tennyson, Hart, Jack, Grace and Madelyn and the late Hannah.
Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bethesda Health Group Foundation, 1630 Des Peres Road, Suite 290, St. Louis, MO 63131. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.