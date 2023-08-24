Moses, Betty Jo (nee Cook), born Jan. 7, 1925, in Marquand, Missouri, passed peacefully in her home in Webster Groves on Aug. 7, 2023. Betty was the youngest child of Robert and Bessie (Dees) Cook. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Bennie (Frances) Cook of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Raymond (Mildred) Cook of Chaffee, Missouri.
Betty is survived by her niece, Leanne (Fred) Flook of Benton, Missouri; and her nephews, Kenneth (Diane) Cook of Chaffee, and James Cook of Scott City, Missouri. She had 14 great nieces and nephews and numerous great-great-nieces and nephews.
For most of her working life, Betty was an executive secretary. She enjoyed her work and was a great asset to her employers. Some of her fondest memories are of her time at Falstaff Brewing Corporation. She retired from the USPS Bulk Mail Center of St. Louis. She was active in the St. Louis chapter of the Executives Secretaries, Inc., serving as the local president in 1972. She held her real estate license for many years. She also had rental properties that she owned and managed.
Betty was active in her community in various organizations. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Colonists, The Order of the Eastern Star of Missouri, the Young Women’s Christian Association and the Woman’s International Bowling Congress, Inc. She was a member of the congregation at Webster Hills United Methodist Church.
Betty was a collector of antique cars. She was an active member of the Model T Car Club, The Classic Car Club of America and the local Spirit of St. Louis Regional Club, as well as the Horseless Carriage Club. She also volunteered over 3,500 hours with Missouri Baptist Medical Center. Betty’s other hobbies included travel, sewing, square dancing, boating and genealogy.
Services: a graveside service will be held at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Betty to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital Foundation. Please share online condolences at ambrusterchapel.com.