Andersen, Betty Jean. On June 10, 2021, Betty Jean Andersen, a long time Kirkwood resident, took her final breath surrounded by her loved ones at the home of her daughter.
The sun rose and the world welcomed Betty on April 3, 1927, and the world became a little brighter. Betty lived a full and warm life, filled with joy. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. She was active in the lives of her family, her friends and her church.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Leonall C. Andersen. Betty is survived by her four children: Brian (Cathy) Andersen; Linnea (Neal) Collins; Kristin (Wes) Lindley; and Julie Andersen. She leaves behind and continues to watch over her 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful for the services of the LSS hospice caregivers during Betty’s final days.
A memorial service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church. Donations in Betty’s name can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.