Emas, Betty J. (nee Gipson), passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late David Emas, Sr.; loving mother of Alma Jean Emas, Sherry (Jim) Guidry, David (Jari Haag) Emas, Jr., Gary (Mickey) Emas, Rick (Joan) Emas, Lisa (Kevin) Cushing; dear grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 25, great-great grandmother of 1.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Kirkwood. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Kirkwood or the USO of Missouri. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.