Dobson, Betty J. (nee Emerson), of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the age of 97.
She was the beloved daughter of the late W. Harold and the late Della E. Emerson; wife of the late George R. Dobson; loving mother of Christine J. (the late John) Holmes, Susan M. (Jack) Hisserich, George R. Jr. (Cathy) Dobson, and Michael E. Dobson; cherished grandmother of 12; dear great-grandmother of 19; sister of the late Della White; and dear mother-in-law, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and friend to many.
Betty graduated from McMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois, in 1945. She then became a physical education teacher at Kirkwood High School. She loved golf, which she started at an early age. She was on a bowling team and participated in the Senior Olympics, and was also an avid Cardinals fan.
The family would like to thank the staff at Meramec Bluffs Senior Living, where Betty made many friends, for their love and care in her final years.
At Betty’s request, there will be no service. Private burial. Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.