Hargis, Betty G. (nee Baker), 93, formerly of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away peacefully in her home in Crestwood, Missouri, on Nov. 19, 2020.
Betty was born in La Russell, Missouri, to Ina Fay Wiley Baker and Lee Otis Baker, on Jan. 28, 1927, helping to usher in a year that saw the first transatlantic telephone call and Charles Lindbergh’s historic flight across the Atlantic in the Spirit of St. Louis. She had an older sister, Virginia Ilene Baker (Ilene), who kindly brought the too-young but insistent Betty along with her when it was Ilene’s time to start school.
Betty continued in school, graduating from Sarcoxie High School in 1944 and going on to attend Drury College for two years as a Burge Hospital nursing student. During this time, she met David Richard Dishman Hargis (Dave), and ultimately, on June 9, 1946, married him in Springfield, Missouri. She left her studies in favor of starting a family of her own. She and Dave had two children, Nancy Lee Hargis Roth and James David Hargis, and eventually settled in Kirkwood.
Dave would find employment with one of the divisions of Ma Bell, a company that would help shape the course of their lives. Dave’s profession took him on the road a lot, and this led to many colorful stories about how, without fail, if something was going to go wrong, it was while Dave was away. Their home contained vestiges of Dave’s work with the phone company, including an old-fashioned phone with no buttons or dials, and a rotary phone in an upstairs bedroom available to anyone in no particular rush to dial a number. This bedroom would become a meeting place of sorts, displaying black and white photos of Betty and Dave’s elders, faded with time; more modern, color photos of her parents; and photos of her children and grandchildren as kids and babies, seemingly in-step with the world as it was ordered from her generational vantage point.
Betty was an avid gardener, seamstress, quilter, and knitter. She was sure to welcome every grandbaby into the world with a hand-made blanket of his or her own. One of her claims to fame was her attendance at Game 7 of the 1964 World Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees at Busch Stadium. In an era when baseball was played in the afternoon, even on week days, she got to fill in for a friend’s husband who could not miss work that day. Most of all, she was a devoted and selfless caregiver, who was very proud of the fact that she was able to care for Dave in his later years, allowing him to remain at home until his death on Nov. 17, 2012.
She is survived by her children, Nancy and Jim; her daughter-in-law, Pat; her grandchildren, Emily Jones Malloy, Sarah Jones (Charlie) Bauer, Patrice J. (Richard) Messinger, Joseph Hargis, Eli (Mackenna) Hargis, and Monica K. Laird; and by her great grandchildren, Adam Bauer, Peter Malloy, Abby Malloy, Scott Bauer, Aurelia Hargis, Norah J. Messinger and Aidan J. Messinger. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ilene, her husband Dave, and by her grandchildren Shirley Hargis, David Hargis and Matthew P. Laird.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice. Private services to be held at a later date.