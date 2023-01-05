Phillips, Betty Allen, peacefully went to heaven on Dec. 24, 2022. Betty was born in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on July 8, 1926. She met Tom, the love of her life, at SEMO College. They were happily married for 51 years.
Betty is survived by her children: Tom Phillips Jr. (Jill); Hap Phillips (Nita Turnage, deceased); Sally Harris (Rick); and Suzy Ward (Ed); and beloved family member, Nancy Tonkins.
She was “Mimi” to her grandchildren, Spencer, Harper (Ben Fulcher), and Ali (Will Basler); and her great-granddaughter, Rose. She’s also survived by her loving sister, Anita Klasing, and Anita’s beautiful family.
Betty loved living the past 61 years of life in her home, the family home in Kirkwood. Music was the constant song of her life. Playing the piano was her passion. She enjoyed playing the piano at many community events, retirement homes, parties, and at Kirkwood Methodist Church events. She composed many songs and even wrote the official Kirkwood Song!
She was a retired music and art teacher in the Webster Groves School District. She had leadership roles in PEO, the Kirkwood Historical Society, and the Shepherd’s Center. She was always welcoming and brought sunshine and smiles to everyone she met. She loved nature, car rides and any kind of ice cream.
A celebration of her life will be held at a future date in Kirkwood. Donations in Betty’s memory can be made to the Kirkwood Historical Society, Shepherd’s Center of Webster Groves, or the Kirkwood Train Station Foundation.