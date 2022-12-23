To Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft:
Reviewing with dismay the list of books you want to ban from their availability to young people, I immediately thought of a book not on your list that surely meets the criteria.
This book contains numerous descriptions of murder and violence. It relates interfamial violence, including selling siblings into slavery and fratricide. It celebrates murderers, as well as one man in charge who sent his best friend on a mission certain to result in this friend’s death, so he could marry his friend’s wife.
This book celebrates men who leave their jobs to become vagrants. It also encourages people to commit organized violence on other people simply for the purpose of taking their land and property. It also seems to glorify extra-marital sexual relations, and includes descriptions of homosexual relations.
This book ends with an apocalyptic vision that seems to encourage us to abandon hope for the future. This book, which is not on your list, is also one I expect you have read regularly. Why is this book acceptable, and those on your list not? This book: The Bible.
Alan Frost
Kirkwood