Mrs. Micheels

Micheels, Bette A. (nee Wirtz), age 100, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away with peace and grace on Jan. 15, 2022. 

Bette is survived by her beloved children: Barbara Micheels of Shrewsbury, Missouri; son Gary Micheels of Nashville, Tennessee; daughter Patricia O’Neal of  Shrewsbury; daughter Mary Ellen (Ric) Hackett, of Ballwin, Missouri; cherished grandchildren Stephanie (Andrew) Atkins III, Kaitlin Hackett, and Ryan Hackett; and long-time friend for 59 years, Jean Brady. 

She was predeceased by her loving husband William “Bill” H. Micheels; sister Josephine Byrne of Omaha; half-brother Charles Langfellner of Omaha; and loving mother Anna Wirtz.

Services:  Memorial Visitation 3-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63109.  Memorial Mass 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church 2618 Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, MO 63144. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church.  Please share memories at www.hoffmeistercolonial.com.