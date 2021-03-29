For adults age 65 or older who want both independence and an active lifestyle, Bethesda Orchard offers safe, secure and comfortable retirement living.
Todd Meury knows what his residents want. Before he became General Manager, he served as the director of dining services, so he fully understands the importance of delicious meals prepared by gourmet chefs.
Throughout his 21 years at Bethesda, he’s seen the priority his residents put on health and wellness increase dramatically — and Bethesda Orchard has more than accommodated those needs with a recently-refurbished wellness area featuring light weights and cardio equipment that always seems to be in demand.
Meury has also seen the emphasis on technology increase to the point that a majority of Bethesda residents are quite web savvy. Some of them have taken computer comfort” courses provided by Bethesda in conjunction with Washington University.
Though her career with Bethesda started only five years ago, Sales Counselor Eloise Capelle quickly forms lasting impressions with all the residents she meets. She greets each with a smile and asks them about their day, and it isn’t long before her smile is reciprocated.
Residents appreciate the close proximity to shops and restaurants in the Old Orchard area of Webster, as well as the serenity of the beautiful gardens found right in their own Bethesda Orchard backyard.
Not only has Bethesda Orchard managed the COVID-19 pandemic admirably, in accordance with health and safety guidelines, the residents and staff at Bethesda Orchard have already received their COVID-19 vaccines on-site in January and February. Over 95% are already fully vaccinated.
“I would like to compliment the management staff at Bethesda Orchard, particularly Todd Meury, on your constant efforts to prevent the intrusion of the virus,” said resident Dana Cole. “I am proud and thankful that when I looked for senior housing, I chose Bethesda Orchard.”
21 N. Old Orchard Ave. | Webster Groves | 314-963-2100 | www.bethesdahealth.org