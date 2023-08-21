When Bethesda bought Pacific Place last November, many in Webster were questioning the move. After all, Bethesda already owns and operates Bethesda Orchard, a retirement community literally steps from the unique, urban-style independent living building. The acquisition not only diversified Bethesda’s portfolio, but it also opened opportunities for current Webster Groves senior residents.
Cases in point – Webster Groves residents Marty O. and Marge C. Both loved living at Pacific Place, where their days were filled with activities and trips within Webster and beyond.
As time went on, however, both started wanting something different. Marty was starting to feel isolated in her cottage. Marge was ready to downsize from her two-bedroom apartment. Both were ready for a community that offered meals.
Neither were sure how to start, but each knew one thing – they wanted to stay in Webster.
Their search proved to be quite quick and easy, thanks to Bethesda. With Bethesda Orchard just two blocks away, both Marty and Marge could move to a retirement community that met their needs. Marge had multiple floor plans from which to choose. Marty’s social experience completely changed, as she was now interacting with people as soon as she left her apartment!
Now both are very happy living at Bethesda Orchard, and Marty still goes back to visit and play cards with her Pacific Place friends. They both say they miss certain things about living at Pacific Place, and are grateful that Bethesda offers the Webster senior community two retirement living options.
“If you want to live in Webster Groves and can’t find what you want at one of these two communities, then I don’t know what to tell you!” said Marty.
For more information, call Sarah at 314-717-2330 (Pacific Place) or Beth at 314-578-7579 (Bethesda Orchard).
21 N. Old Orchard Ave. | Webster Groves | 314-578-7579 | www.BethesdaHealth.org