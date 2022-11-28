The senior living landscape is changing in Webster Groves, as Pacific Place, a community of 32 retirement apartments and two cottages located at 45 S. Old Orchard, has been sold to Bethesda Health Group.
“We care about our residents very much, and will miss the daily interaction with them and their families tremendously,” said Dave Sanders, owner of Pacific Place. “But we aren’t getting any younger, and we feel it is in the best interest of our residents to transition to an organization like Bethesda, who we believe will stay true to the essence of our ‘Urban Senior Living’ way of life.”
Pacific Place is now the second retirement community owned by Bethesda in Webster Groves, the first being Bethesda Orchard, a 170-apartment community located at 21 N. Old Orchard Avenue, just a few blocks from Pacific Place.
“As a member of the Webster Groves community, Bethesda understands what makes Pacific Place unique and so attractive to our residents,” said Joe Brinker, president and chief executive officer of Bethesda. “They will still have access to the Big Sky Café for their meals, and they will still be able to take classes at the Old Orchard Gallery.
“After 133 years of serving St. Louis seniors, we know that some seniors prefer the vibrancy of a large community and others prefer the intimacy of a smaller one,” Brinker continued. “At Bethesda, our vision is to foster successful aging through compassion and innovation, and we are pleased to be able to provide both retirement living options to the seniors of Webster Groves and their families.”