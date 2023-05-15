Beth Morris, owner of Paperdolls Boutique, has always had a passion for fashion. Though the last couple of years have been challenging, she and her team have been working nonstop to push through the challenging times, always striving to keep customers coming back for more. They continue to specialize in personalized styling by seasoned stylists and carry one-of-a-kind, on-trend pieces at moderate prices – all with outstanding customer service!
“I became involved with Paperdolls in 2005 and had an opportunity to purchase the company in 2008,” Morris said. “As our customer base grew, my team and I opened a new location every two years. Today, we have three locations and a warehouse.”
In a fast-paced, demanding business in which fashion trends constantly evolve, “my team and I need to be well-studied and ahead of the next season’s styles,” Morris said. She said running a boutique is more than just liking fashion; it is about knowing how to run a business and how to manage inventory. Her “amazing” team includes General Manager, Lisa Schmidt, along with Operations Manager, Gina Fanetti and Social Media Marketing Manager, Gina Oesterlei.
110 E. Jefferson Ave.
Kirkwood • 314-965-3655