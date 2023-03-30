America’s No. 1 collegiate chess team exists at Webster University.
Now, for the first time, Webster’s distinguished collegiate chess team will host the prestigious President’s Cup Final Four Competition on April 1-2. Similar to the NCAA, the president’s tournament assembles the “best of the best” in college chess for a final showdown to determine which team takes home the grand prize — the President’s Cup, a trophy adorned with the names of previous winners.
In addition to Webster University, the Final Four teams competing for the grand prize include Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. All four teams are stacked with grandmasters and rated among the top 100 chess players in the world.
“We’re thrilled to be selected by the U.S. Chess Federation to host the President’s Cup on our campus. We’ve been laser-focused on training for the ultimate challenge as the leading team in collegiate chess,” said Liem Le, head coach for the Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence (SPICE) team at Webster University.
Webster’s SPICE team members who are competing include seniors Benjamin Gledura, Aram Hakobyan, John Burke, Ezra Chambers and Joshua Figueroa; junior Annamaria Marjanovic; sophomore Anna Sargsyan; and freshmen Gergely Kantor, David Zhurbinsky and Yasser Quesada Perez. Yuniesky Quesada Perez, who is studying for a master’s degree in finance, and Jonathon Singler, who is studying for a doctorate degree in education, are also competing.
Webster’s team members recently won first place with a perfect score of 6-0 in the 2023 Pan-American Intercollegiate Chess Championships in Seattle, Washington, qualifying the team for the President’s Cup tournament. The 2023 Pan-Am was the largest college chess tournament held in several years, with 85 competing teams including large universities, such as Harvard and Stanford. It is the ninth time in 11 years that Webster has won the Pan-Am.
This local chess team was trained and prepared by Coach Le, a Chesterfield resident who is originally from Vietnam, where he was honored by Forbes Vietnam as “30 Under 30” in 2015. Le became a chess grandmaster at 15 years old, and the World Blitz Champion at 22 years old. He has been the No. 1 ranked chess player in Vietnam and Southeast Asia since 2009, and is currently the No. 20 ranked chess player worldwide.
Le previously served as captain of the top-ranked Webster chess team from 2015 to 2017. He won four consecutive Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Championships and Final Four Championships with Webster from 2013 to 2017.
Since June 2021, Le has been the director of SPICE and the head coach of Webster University Chess Team.
Coach Le is considered the youngest and highest ranked collegiate grandmaster head coach in the United States. He has taught more than 100 students, including many grandmasters.
Among the team’s goals are to promote chess as a vehicle for enriching children’s education, promote women’s chess, support and promote competitive chess at the college level, and support the nation’s most elite chess program. The team also offers two chess-anchored summer camps for youths who are 5-15 years old.
“Webster has long been a supporter of the game of chess, as a reflection of encouraging each student to pursue her or his dreams,” Webster University President Julian Schuster said.
“Our students come from all over the world as undergraduates and graduates, with majors ranging from business to biology,” Schuster continued. “Diversity and opportunity are at the core of the Webster experience. We congratulate all four competing teams [in the President’s Cup tournament] for achieving this high level of success.”
During the fall of 2022, Webster University became the first college in the U.S. to offer a chess in education as a minor. Focused on developing chess educators academically and professionally, the university’s instructors said the new degree program aims to bridge the access gap between K-12 chess education and professional pursuits.
Tournament Details
The President’s Cup tournament this weekend will be held in the Sunnen Lounge on the top floor of the University Center, 175 Edgar Road, on the Webster University campus. Round 1 starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1. Round 2 will start at 4 p.m. later that day. Round 3 will start at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, and will be followed by an award ceremony.
In the President’s Cup, each team will have four players and up to two alternates. Each of the three rounds will be a team competition. The team with the most points wins, and winners will be announced at the completion of the tournament.
Only 20 spectators at one time are allowed to watch the chess tournament players on site. Additionally, the tournament’s games will be streamed online at Chess.com so people worldwide can view every move as it happens.
More details about the team and the tournament can be found online at Webster.edu/Spice.