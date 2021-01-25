Best Home Furnishings owner, Carl Boyer, not only takes pride in his business, he takes pride in his country.
Since 2007, Boyer has found that his customers appreciate the fact that Best products available at his store are “American made by Americans in America.”
Best Home Furnishings has been building furniture since 1962, selling furniture made in Southern Indiana. The family-owned company started as Best Chairs and has now become the world’s largest chair manufacturer.
The South County Showroom is located just off Lindbergh Boulevard behind Denny’s restaurant. It has been expanded and now carries a complete leather gallery, in addition to the hundreds of chairs, sofas and recliners, office chairs, sectionals, home theatre products that Best offers. Best Home Furnishings furniture is available in over 700 fabrics and leathers. Customers can find the perfect piece or complete room group in the fabric or covering they choose.
Best products are made using hardwood frames that are kiln dried and cut in Best’s own lumber plant. Recliners, rocking and gliding mechanisms are supplied by Leggett and Platt, a Carthage, Mo., company.
Customers can select the perfect furniture in their choice of covering and have it in their home in three weeks or less.
“This is the only factory-direct store anywhere in the world for the world’s largest chair manufacturer,” Boyer said.
From the factory in Ferdinand, Ind., product is sent to 4,000 retailers in 38 countries and all 50 states. Here in St. Louis, Best Home Furnishings factory-direct store serves the entire St. Louis metro area and many customers from out-state Missouri and Illinois.
Boyer says people really respond to buy American by Americans.
11182-B South Towne Square • 314-894-9922
Lindbergh & 55 • South County behind Denny’s • www.bhfstl.com