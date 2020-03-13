Two Webster Groves chefs and one Kirkwood chef are in the running for this year’s James Beard Awards, a prestigious honor given only to the very best culinarians of the region.
Loryn Nalic of Balkan Treat Box and Jesse Mendica of Olive + Oak in Webster Groves are semifinalists for the “Best Chef: Midwest” category. of Nathaniel Reid Bakery in Kirkwood is, for his second time, a semifinalist for the nationwide category of Outstanding Baker.
Other St. Louis semifinalists in the “Best Chef: Midwest” category are Michael Gallina of Vicia and Lona Luo of Lona’s Lil Eats. In national categories, Mai Lee is a semifinalist for “Outstanding Restaurant” and Indo is a semifinalist for “Best New Restaurant.”
James Beard finalists will be announced March 25, with the awards given in Chicago on May 4.
Nathaniel Reid
Chef owner Nathaniel Reid started his culinary journey as a waiter in a restaurant in Columbia, Missouri, near Mizzou where he was studying biology. Reid was dazzled by the back of house world and switched over to the kitchen, at the same time switching his major to hotel/restaurant administration. After the restaurant’s pastry chef took ill, Reid asked to fill in.
“I asked Chef if I could do the pastries and he said no. I kept asking; he kept saying no. But I kept bothering him and finally he told me OK,” said Reid. “I came in at 4 a.m. and made a lot of desserts. I threw many of them away because I didn’t know what I was doing. But we sold a bunch of desserts that day because the menu hadn’t changed for so long, so he told me to come back tomorrow.”
With a spark for pastry ignited, Reid decided to study pastry at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, France. After a formal education, he worked all over the country, from Florida to California to Las Vegas. But it was his southern Californian wife who suggested Reid move back home to open a pastry shop of his very own.
Nathaniel Reid Bakery opened in 2016 at 11243 Manchester Road in Kirkwood and has received great acclaim ever since. Reid said the Kirkwood community has been instrumental in his success as a brand, including a prior nomination for the James Beard Award in pastry.
“It’s definitely an honor to be in the conversation. The first one was a surprise, so the second one is more of a reward. I thought, ‘Oh, they didn’t make a mistake.’ I think that means we’re doing a consistent enough job over the years,” said Reid. “I’m happy to have been able to do that. I’m really lucky the community supported us from day one.”
Loryn Nalic
Though Balkan Treat Box, 8103 Big Bend Boulevard, has only been a brick and mortar restaurant for a year, chef owner Loryn Nalic has been operating the concept as a food truck since 2016. Nalic said she was “overwhelmed” by her James Beard nomination, and that she never expected to be acknowledged in this way.
Having grown up in a family of restauranteurs, Nalic had a natural inclination for both business and the culinary arts. Working in sales, she met future husband Edo, a Bosnian immigrant. Through him, she became interested in Balkan food and culture, and when she decided to open her own place, he told her that to do it right, she should go directly to the source to learn about the cuisine of his home.
“I had never left the country before,” said Nalic. “But I packed up and traveled through the Balkan region and learned what I could. Between my travels and his childhood favorites, we put together this menu.”
A resident of Webster Groves, Nalic said the most shocking thing about owning her own place is how quickly Balkan Treat Box became part of the community.
“We serve ethnic food, so we had to be smart about where we opened. And Webster has welcomed us with open arms,” she said. “I’m so glad to be living so close to the business because this industry is your life. It’s not just a job; it’s who you are.”
Jesse Mendica
Mendica’s restaurant life began in high school in the kitchen at Two Nice Guys, a location which is now San José Mexican Restaurant at 35 N. Gore Ave. in Webster Groves. For Mendica, her attraction to the art of cooking was immediate.
“It was love at first sight,” she said. “I loved it all — the camaraderie, the family feel, how you get filthy and work hard and then clean up and do it all again the next day.”
After a year and a half of culinary school at St. Louis Community College - Forest Park, Mendica got a job at Annie Gunn’s Restaurant, a chophouse in Chesterfield, where she worked for the next 15 years. Mendica said the decade-and-a-half experience taught her everything she knows about running a restaurant.
While Mendica rose through the ranks from cook to executive sous chef, Annie Gunn’s General Manager Mark Hinkle was dreaming up a restaurant of his own. He and Mendica left together to chase that dream with co-owner Greg Ortyl and, in 2016, Olive + Oak opened at 102 W. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
Though Mendica said she’s less than comfortable in the spotlight, she’s honored by the James Beard semifinalist nomination and appreciates the attention brought to the restaurant.
“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s an incredible list to be part of,” she said.
Olive + Oak will soon be transitioning to a larger space down the road at 216 W. Lockwood Ave. The space will not only include the restaurant and a second kitchen, but also a brewpub and tasting room, a patio and space for larger events.