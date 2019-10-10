Dutson, Bess A., loving wife of the late R. James Dutson, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019, at age 103. Bess was predeceased by her parents, Clinton and Jenny Aydelotte, her sister, Mary Louise Eno, niece Kathleen Carlson and nephew Dennis Sharp.
She is survived by her sisters, Janet Wintermantel and Patricia Sharp, two step daughters, Joyce Thompson and Judith Dutson, 16 nieces and nephews, two step grandchildren, Hope Cobera and Christopher Reisinger, and five step great grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of Webster Groves Presbyterian Church and Webster Groves Monday Club.
The memorial service will be Friday, Oct. 18 @at 10:30 a.m. at the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Donations to the Humane Society of Missouri or Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.