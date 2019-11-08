Berry Road in Glendale will be closed for three consecutive Saturdays, Nov. 9, 16 and 23, to allow Ameren Missouri to remove trees near power lines adjacent to the roadway.
Berry will be closed between Brownell Avenue and Gramercy Place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. all three Saturdays. Drivers are advised to use West Kirkham Avenue to North Sappington Road to West Lockwood Avenue as an alternate route.
St. Louis County reports that a new section of sidewalk will be constructed on the west side of Berry Road beginning in 2020. In addition to the sidewalk work, St. Louis County has coordinated efforts with Missouri American Water to replace a water main through this same section of road.
In advance of this 2020 project, tree removal and utility relocation work is required over the next few months.