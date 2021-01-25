Kirkwood School District Board of Education member Angie Bernardi has earned a Distinguished Board Member Certification, which is the Missouri School Board Association’s highest recognition for ongoing professional development.
In addition to being recognized as a Distinguished School Board Member, Bernardi received her Master certification in the same year.
School board members achieving Master certification are recognized as leaders in engaging in professional development to improve knowledge and skills they need to function as effective educational leaders in their communities.
The board member certification program established by the Missouri School Board Association recognizes school board members who choose to complete additional professional development training beyond the hours required by the Outstanding Schools Act of 1993.