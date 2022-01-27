Smith, Bernard “Bernie,” passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Jan. 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Sandra (Snyder). He is survived by his children, Jeff Smith (Sarah) and April Northington (John); and grandchildren Stephen, Alex and Carson.
Born Oct. 13, 1931, in St. Charles, he graduated from Washington University, served in the Army, and spent most of his life as an architect, retiring only recently. He treasured the many friendships made throughout a lifetime of bowling.
Visitation was Jan. 24 at Newcomer Funeral in Chesterfield. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to Bowlers to Veterans Link (https://www.bvl.org/) or a charity of your choice.