Nordmann, Bernard “Bernie” Charles. Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, Bernard Charles Nordmann went home to God on April 14, 2021.
Born in 1938, to Bernard W. and Lucie (Fitz-William) Nordmann, Bernie is survived by his spouse, Betty (Farley), wife of 58 plus years. He was a devoted father to Marie Nordmann, Sarah Nordmann (Carl Nielsen), Emily Flanigan (Chris), Grace Nordmann, and Madeleine Hayden (Josh); and loving grandfather to Miriam Johnson, Lydia Munz, Henry Hayden, and Ada Hayden.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Nordmann; and sisters-in-law, Mary Nordmann and Catherine Nordmann. He will be missed by his siblings, Bill (Fran) Nordmann; Lucie Nordmann, RSCJ; David Nordmann; Larry (Sue) Nordmann; John (Lisa) Nordmann; and Chris Nordmann. He was godfather, uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and friend to many.
Bernie made 56 White House Retreats and enjoyed their peace and time for prayerful reflection. An electrical engineer by training, he was a creative builder, woodworker, and designer who was known as the man with a pipe organ in his home. A former professional musician, his music was a source of entertainment for his family, many friends, and the congregation at St. Peter Parish-Kirkwood. He devoted many years to Nordmann Printing Company. Bernie was generous with his time and was a good and faithful servant. He was a passionate connoisseur of Ted Drewes double hot fudge malts, thoroughly blended in — not chocolate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to White House Jesuit Retreat, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, Lutheran Senior Services, Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis, St. Vincent DePaul-St. Peter Kirkwood, or a charity of your choice.
No public service is being held due to COVID. The family will communicate arrangements for a larger celebration of life to be held later in 2021.