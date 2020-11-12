Bishop, Bernadine L. (nee LaRose), age 97, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. She was born in Festus, Missouri, as the daughter of the late Adam and Julia (nee Carron) LaRose. She was the beloved wife of the late James W. Bishop; loving mother of William Rhodes Bishop; and dear sister of the late Sidney LaRose.
Bernadine was a member of the Genealogical Society, Corp Writer’s West, Thunder Dollies of 157th Infantry Regiment and DAV Auxiliary, and CCC Alumni Association. She was an experienced genealogy researcher and was a direct descendant of French Colonial founders of Ste. Genevieve.
A funeral Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 W. Glendale Road in Webster Groves, was held Tuesday, Nov. 10. Interment is at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.