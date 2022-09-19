In an effort to attract and retain employees while improving its financial coffers, the city of Shrewsbury will continue fully funding employee health care benefits, but begin charging for dependent coverage.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously voted Tuesday, Sept. 13, on a 7.5% contribution toward dependent insurance premiums, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
The reduction in benefits has been on the table for several months as a cost savings measure. Health care benefits comprise about 10% — or nearly $630,000 — of the city’s overall costs.
With the decision to eliminate fully-funded dependent coverage, the board also agreed to remove a dependent opt-out benefit, which splits between the city and employees the savings a city incurs when those employees elect not to include dependents on their coverage. Ten employees selected the benefit in 2022.
City employees will continue to receive their Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA), a plan funded by the city that reimburses for all or a combination of medical expenses, insurance premiums and deductibles, a benefit that has cost the city an average of about $107,000 a year since 2019.
Open enrollment for city employees begins this week, with the plan year beginning Oct. 1. Aldermen agreed the decisions impacting 2023 health coverage were short-term acts in longer-term planning, leaving open the possibility for additional adjustment in future enrollment years.
Dunkin Donuts Moves Forward
In economic development, Dunkin Donuts is moving forward this week with demolition of the vacant Flowerama structure at 7728 Big Bend Blvd. Demolition will be followed by a 10- to 12-week build. Neighbors have been notified and Interim City Administrator and City Clerk Elliot Brown said there will be as little disruption to residents as possible.
Goodcents Deli Coming Soon
Shrewsbury is also welcoming another new business — Goodcents Deli Fresh Subs, which will be located in Kenrick Plaza at 7517 Watson Road next to Supercuts. The restaurant will include a drive-thru lane and is projected to open within the next year.
Board Accepts 2021 Audit Report
In other news, the board unanimously accepted the city’s 2021 audit report, presented by City Finance Director Diana Madrid. The audit was reviewed and recommended by the city’s new Finance Commission during its inaugural meeting last month. Madrid also received board approval to extend the city’s contract for a part-time accountant through December, capping the expense at $17,900.