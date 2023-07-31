Responding to the unease at male pro-life supporters in the Webster Groves Community Days parade on July 4, we agree that women should make their own reproductive decisions.
The next question is, “Does a woman’s bodily autonomy allow choosing an abortion?” We likely agree liberty does not extend to do whatever we wish, like crying “Fire!” in a crowded theater when no fire exists. When our decisions grievously harm others, they should remain unchosen.
So back to the initial question: “Does a woman’s bodily autonomy allow choosing an abortion?” First, we must answer, “What are the unborn?” To paraphrase greater minds, if the unborn are not human beings, no justification for abortion is necessary — if the unborn are human beings, no justification is adequate. It is wrong to intentionally kill an innocent human being — an abortion intentionally kills an innocent human being, therefore, abortion is wrong.
One may believe the unborn are human beings, but that a woman’s bodily autonomy supersedes the rights of the unborn child. Perhaps while engaging in sex, the woman tried avoiding conceiving her child, but is now pregnant. Someone may ask, “Why should she allow her child to stretch her skin, change her body and subject her to a painful childbirth?”
The answer goes back to decisions that grievously harm others should remain unchosen. The child deserves their mother’s care. The mother should not intentionally harm her child, whether through taking prescribed medications causing birth defects or choosing an abortion.
A father has a 2-year-old. He is unmarried to the mother and uninterested in parenting his child. We expect him to pay child support. Why expect him to support his born child but not an unborn one?
Choices are not equal. Some choices harm. Women, and men, should not intentionally kill their innocent children. The mother, father and child deserve better. Choose life.
William Avery
Shrewsbury