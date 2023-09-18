What percentage of American citizens do you think lack valid voter IDs? Studies from the Brennan Center for Justice indicate it’s more than 10%. A study in Texas indicates that 4.5% of those already registered to vote lack acceptable ID.
These issues are compounded for minorities, for whom studies indicate are two to six times more likely to lack a proper ID. Multiple studies, including one from the Government Accountability Office, indicate that voter ID laws discourage voter participation by as much as 11% — again, mostly among minorities.
Republicans know this and have weaponized this fact, hiding behind the guise of “common sense.” But when they think no one is looking, they routinely admit that requiring voter ID is intended to help them politically.
In 2011, Republicans admitted they were “giddy” at the prospect. In 2012, they claimed that voter ID laws would be instrumental in electing Mitt Romney, and were responsible for Barrack Obama underperforming in Oklahoma. In 2015, Alabama Republicans closed 30 DMV offices in minority areas after instituting a voter ID law. In 2016, they said voter ID laws would “kick Democrats in the butt” because it would hurt “lazy Blacks,” and were caught in Texas intentionally selecting IDs that white people were more likely to have. That same year in North Carolina, courts ruled that Republicans chose IDs with “surgical precision” to disenfranchise minorities. In 2018, a Republican senator said, “There’s a lot of liberal folks … that we don’t want to vote,” and pointed at voter ID laws to help with that.
When Republicans tell us what voter ID is really about, why not believe them?
John Voisey
Webster Groves