The Rock Hill Board of Aldermen recently asked a resident for some changes to his beekeeping practice to avoid stinging criticism from neighbors.
At its meeting on July 6, the board decided a bee hive at 1105 Gilbert Ave. should be moved to a different part of the yard to keep the opening of the hive pointed away from neighbors. That decision followed a board meeting in June during which some neighbors complained about the bees. A police sergeant confirmed the complaints.
Joe Bruns, who lives at 1103 Gilbert Ave., complained that the bees swarm and that three members of his family have been stung this year. Three of his grandchildren are allergic to bee stings, and Bruns asked the board to require better regulations for keeping bees.
Christine Cuba, who shares a rear property line with the beekeeper, said she has grandchildren who are afraid of bees. Both Bruns and Cuba asked that the hive be removed.
John Benner, the son of the hive owner who originally bought the bees, said he has moved the bees away upon request from the Bruns and would be willing to move them again.
At the meeting, he passed out photos of neighbors using their backyards, including a social media post showing a camp out with the Bruns’ grandchildren. He also provided a statement from a horticulturist with the Missouri Botanical Garden stating that bees will be around without bee hives.
Benner, who doesn’t live on Gilbert, said his family tends to the bees without bee suits and their child doesn’t get stung. He presented notes from some neighbors who enjoy the bees and do not mind the hive.