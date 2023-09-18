Webster Groves’ Olivia Orman is challenging others to get outside and spend less time staring at their phone screens.
To that end, the first ever Livin’ Analog Day Retreat — a day of phone-free activities — is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23, at Simpson Park Lake in Valley Park. The goal is for folks to find new hobbies, rethink technology and meet like-minded people. The retreat will include activities such as guided “forest bathing,” laughter yoga and talks from national “digital minimalists.”
Digital minimalism is an intentional approach to using technology while establishing boundaries to limit distractions.
“Digital minimalists, like the rest of us, use technology in their day-to-day life to accomplish specific outcomes, but recognize the drawbacks technology can yield, and take concrete action to reclaim their time and attention that have declined as a result of overusing technology,” said Orman, who founded Livin’ Analog in 2022.
The Parkway South High School graduate who now lives in Webster Groves said she hopes the Livin’ Analog Day Retreat will give people a taste of what it’s like to be a digital minimalist.
Orman, 22, began transitioning to a digital minimalist lifestyle as a teenager when she fell into the habit of leaving her phone behind to be more mindful while going on hikes. She said being more deliberate about technology use will help people detach from it.
“I’m not one to say that we should get rid of our devices entirely, because there are a lot of efficiencies that we can gain from them,” Orman said. “But we should think through our devices in a more intentional way, and relegate specific roles to how we can use technology to serve our lives rather than serving technology.”
Orman said becoming a digital minimalist has enhanced the quality of her relationships, the amount of time she has to devote to fulfilling projects and goals, and helps her focus on the here and now.
“I am passionate about encouraging others to rethink how and how much they use technology,” she said. “There are so many accessible and creative ways we can accomplish the same functions in a digitally minimal way rather than relying on devices that have become intertwined with several domains of our life and have commonly created digital dependencies.
“Being part of the real world is what makes us human, and I genuinely believe in the importance of embracing that humanity,” Orman added.
One of the ways Orman limits her technology use is through her Light Phone, a form of a “dumb phone” that only allows a few essential capabilities such as texting or the capability to add events to a calendar.
Joe Hollier, a cofounder of Light, said Light phones have tools like alarms and calendars, but are free from infinite feeds of information and advertisements.
“The goal of the Light phone is to be used as little as possible,” Hollier said. “Every aspect of the phone is designed around intentionality. There’s no infinite feeds or distractions, there’s never going to be social media advertising, clickbait news, email or an internet browser.
“When you use a Light phone, you still have the peace of mind that you have a phone and some of the utility things, but you don’t have any of the distractions that we’re so used to with our smartphones,” he said, adding the minimalist design of the Light phone has led to customers spending less time on their phones.
As part of the retreat, Orman is giving away three Light phones. Hollier said he hopes the retreat introduces people to what Light phones can help them do.
“Someone could try digitally detoxing on their own without spending any money or committing to some retreat,” he said. “There’s a lot of ways to try combating digital fatigue that aren’t committing to a Light phone, but we’re here for people who are ready for that more serious switch.”
Peer Support
Hollier said Orman’s retreat can help individuals take a big step toward “digital detoxing” by providing support. Orman said finding peer support in digital detoxing is important in making it stick.
“A large component that plays into it is finding accountability partners or people who are in a similar frame of mind,” Orman said. “There’s other people who are thinking the same way who want to integrate this more into their lives, especially as technology involves itself in so many different domains.”
As part of the retreat’s goal of connecting like-minded people who want to spend less time on their phones, there will be activities and speakers from across the country that aim to provide a digital minimalist community within the event.
St. Louis City resident Jessica Thenhaus will be leading nature therapy walks and guided forest bathing — a method of being calm and quiet among the trees or while observing nature.
“My work is really about feeling a connection with yourself and being comfortable with yourself,” Thenhaus said. “Helping people connect with nature, to me, is one of the easiest ways to come together. When we’re in connection with ourselves, that ripples out to how we relate to and connect with other people.
Orman said that while social media has increased connection, there’s not a lot of conversation going on these days.
“This type of event is to facilitate people talking to each other because that’s a component that we’re definitely missing as well — being able to look each other in the eye and be able to bond about things,” Orman said. “This is how it used to be and something that we can certainly get back.”
To learn more about Livin’ Analog or register for the event, visit livinanalog.com/day-retreat. The cost is $39.99 for a half-day pass, and $59.99 for a full-day pass. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance, but registration will also be available the day of the event. Simpson Park Lake is located at 1234 Marshall Road in Valley Park.
Mya Copeland, a 2022 graduate of Kirkwood High School, attends Northwestern University. She was a summer intern with the Webster-Kirkwood Times.