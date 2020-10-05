State Rep. Doug Beck, D-Affton, and Republican newcomer David Lenihan are facing off for the District 1 Senate seat in the Nov. 4 election. Democrat Scott Sifton, who has held the seat in the legislature, is termed out.
Before representing the area in the Missouri House, Beck was an Affton School Board member for nine years, two of which he held the position of board president. He also has been active in the Affton Chamber of Commerce.
Lenihan, a resident of Oakville, is the CEO of Tiber Health, a global network of health science universities. A medical doctor and Chicago native, Lenihan received a PhD from the University of Edinburgh. He opened his own practice, becoming one of the first private health-care providers in Europe, before moving back to America with his family in 2003.
“I am running for Missouri Senate to continue a dedication to improving the St. Louis region,” said Lenihan. “We can and must do better in the areas of healthcare, education, jobs and crime, if we are to advance this region and compete with larger cities for the jobs of tomorrow and future economic development.”
Beck emphasizes his state legislative history as an advocate for working families and the rights of workers. He said he has worked to reverse the cuts being made to public education. He points to a record of representing the interests of seniors, veterans, the disabled, children, teachers, firefighters, members of law enforcement and area healthcare workers.
“As a Missouri State Senator, I will work just as hard,” Beck said. “I am tired of the outside influence of a few mega-donors giving millions of dollars to public officials, and dark money to committees. They seek to dictate policy, to grant favors and big tax breaks for the wealthy, while Missouri’s middle-class and working families struggle.”
Lenihan would like to address the mental health needs in the state. He sees a correlation between the lack of mental health services and crime issues, drug addiction, and chronic unemployment in the state.
Although he believes government could do better with mental healthcare needs in the state, Lenihan opposes proposals involving government-run healthcare or any plans for a single-payer health system.
He takes the Republican position that the Affordable Care Act has not worked and should be discarded. He maintains that government gets in the way of good healthcare, as well as a strong economy that can provide needed jobs. He said he will fight to remove the impediments of over regulation, over taxation and frivolous lawsuits in Missouri.
Beck notes his support for access to healthcare and the Affordable Care Act, a liveable minimum wage, the right to collective bargaining, expansion of Medicaid, the passage of needed gun safety laws and the Clean Missouri Amendment to end gerrymandering and dark money in politics.
Beck is a lifelong resident of South County and he and his wife, Marilyn, have two adult children, as well as several grandchildren.
Lenihan and his wife, Karen, have two sons in college.