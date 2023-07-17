Just a thought on the Bud Light controversy ... as Jeff Foxworthy might say, “If you base your decisions on things because Kid Rock says so, you might be a redneck” ... or just a plain idiot.
Terry Weber
Affton
Updated: July 17, 2023 @ 11:27 pm
