Serenity Adult Day Center is family-owned and operated. It proudly offers compassionate, person-centered care to senior club members in a safe, home-like setting. Serenity Adult Day Center focuses on enriching the lives of seniors based on their individual needs while building on their skills, knowledge, interests and abilities.
Owners Carolyn and Amy Dowd wanted to provide comfort and relief for families experiencing the difficult journey of caring for a loved one with memory challenges — because everyone needs a little serenity in their life.
“Our team is highly skilled in providing dementia and geriatric support services,” said Amy Dowd. “Each team member is committed and devoted to each person's overall wellbeing and happiness.”
Serenity offers a wide variety of daily medical services including dementia, Alzheimer's and care for other chronic illnesses; post-hospitalization and rehabilitation care; premier nursing services; physical therapy; assistance with personal care, showers or acts of daily living; ongoing health monitoring; nutritional services; and salon services.
There are also plenty of socialization and recreation services offered, including yoga; faith services; daily exercise classes and a brain fitness program; opportunities for social sharing and reminiscing; classes on current events; community outings; live music; pet therapy; arts and crafts classes; Tasty Tuesday Bake Club; gardening; games; happy hours; and barbecues.
Serenity Adult Day Center provides door-to-door transportation for seniors and accepts the following pay sources: private pay, VA, LTC, Medicaid and DMH Waivers.
Caring for participants also includes caring for their entire family and caregivers. Serenity hosts support groups and educational programs, and coordinates any needed community services to help family members cope with their role as caregivers.
Serenity Adult Day Center was recognized as a 2019 Memory Care Home Solutions Mission Champion for providing crucial caregiver support and training related to dementia care.
“We have a vision of serving every caregiver who could benefit from support, education and training for dementia care,” said Memory Care Home Solutions Program Director Jill Cigna. “We rely on premier organizations like Serenity Adult Day Center to help us identify families who want to extend and improve quality time at home for loved ones with memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It is a privilege to celebrate Serenity’s contribution to our organization and families affected by dementia caregiving.”
Serenity Adult Day Center also goes on multiple community outings each week and offers opportunities to volunteer, work, education and more.
Clients love that the owners are on-site every day to oversee operations. Serenity Adult Day Center’s loving, caring staff are often praised by clients for providing socialization and stimulation for seniors and allowing them to be themselves without judgement.
“They have the sweetest and most caring staff that I have ever dealt with. The time I spend there seems to fly by and before I know it, it is time to go home,” wrote one satisfied client. “The staff treats me with patience and respect. The activities are not only fun but help me maintain my independence, which is very important. If you are looking for a place to spend the day, look no further — you have found it!”
All participants receive a complimentary free trial day to experience the program first hand. Call 636-343-1600 with questions or to schedule an informational tour. Visit www.serenityadc.com, or check out Serenity Adult Day Center on Facebook for more information.
Serenity Adult Day Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
1525 A Bowles Ave. | Fenton | 636-343-1600 | www.serenityadc.com