Since 1988, Trost Plastics has been a family-owned business, dedicated to serving the entire St. Louis Metro area. Trost’s mission is to custom build and install superior-quality fencing, decking, and other outdoor enhancements that will protect and beautify homes and businesses — both inside and out.
Trost’s vinyl and aluminum fences are visually appealing and an affordable enhancement for both residential and commercial properties. With customized products with decorative accessories and designer colors, customers can find something to suit any individual need.
Throughout the years, the company’s goal has remained the same — to offer the highest quality, industry-leading, American-made products, all backed by its top-notch design, installation, and customer service teams.
Whether you are considering aluminum or vinyl fencing or AZEK Decking, which comes in 11 colors, Trost is sure to have what you need. If you are looking to enhance the ambiance and appeal of your home and/or deck, Trost also offers an array of decorative accessories such as pergolas, screen rooms, deck lighting, and so much more.
The business is fully insured, with over 30 years of industry experience and skilled team members who work to insure that customers are 100% satisfied with the results. Whether you plan to complete the work yourself or you want their professional and highly experienced installation crews to complete the job, Trost is here to help.
Your vision is Trost’s goal. Collaborate with experienced team members to create and customize your vision to best meet your needs, answer your questions, and explain the installation process from start to finish.
Visit the showroom at 8610 Hanover Industrial Drive in Columbia, Illinois, for assistance or inspiration for your next indoor or outdoor project.
