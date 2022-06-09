The Webster Arts Fair concluded Sunday evening following three days of perfect weather and great art.
Back this year following two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair — now in its 18th year — brought over 70 art vendors from several states to Webster Groves. Eager for its return, vendors, art enthusiasts and fairgoers flocked to the fair, which drew roughly 15,000 people to the grounds of Eden Theological Seminary June 3 to 5.
“I think particularly this year it really represented, symbolically, a return to normal,” said Patrick Murphy, president of Webster Arts. “I’ve always believed that a healthy art scene is a really good indication of how healthy your community is, and Webster has a very strong art scene.”
Andrew Rola, a bass player-turned-painter, was grateful for the reception his work drew. His paintings attracted numerous art enthusiasts over the course of the three-day fair.
“It’s a little overwhelming,” Rola said of the positive reception to his artwork. “I can’t believe the kid that got in trouble for drawing on math tests (me) is doing this for a living.”
Many artists noted the excitement and enthusiasm of fairgoers, including Theresa Zahner, a jeweler from Perryville who has missed the fair in its two-year absence.
“The crowds really appreciate art, so we really appreciate them,” Zahner said.
According to Murphy, who displayed his own artwork at the fair, the Webster Arts Fair has developed a glowing reputation among artists for having supportive staff and volunteers who cater to the artists’ needs. Murphy noted that such support encourages artists to return to the fair in subsequent years.
This year’s fair was a first for artist Laura Lloyd, who echoed other artists’ positive reception of the fair’s volunteers and staff.
“I heard it was a really good fair in a really good location,” Lloyd said. “People are so nice, and the volunteers come around asking if you need help. Everyone is just so friendly. There’s excitement in the air, and people are just really happy to be out.”
Another reason artists often return is the ability to sell their work, and this year’s fair boasted “really good sales,” according to Jenny Donaldson, executive director of Webster Arts.
“With this fair in particular, we hit on multiple levels,” she said. “It’s good for the community and making money.”
Donaldson, who was hired by Webster Arts in 2021, was excited to finally see her work in action as festivities resume in the post-pandemic landscape. She praised the hands-on approach the Webster Arts’ board takes towards events such as the fair.
“The past two years has really given us something to look forward to,” she said. “Communities really need a reason to gather.”
Caleb Sprous is a journalism student at Webster University and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.
See more photos from the Webster Arts Fair here.