The rich history of West Plains is kept alive through active preservation efforts. Nothing exemplifies this more than the restored mills in south-central Missouri.
Most were built in the 1800s, and they proudly stand as monuments to the past. Explore the mills, hike the trails, take photos or just enjoy the beauty and history of the Ozarks.
The roads less traveled are calling from throughout the beautiful Ozarks, no matter the season. Be transported along curvy highways, scenic byways, and miles of trails through unspoiled, natural beauty.
Let West Plains serve as a base to recharge with six comfortable hotels and plenty of dining options for refueling. In addition to the mills, some of the largest springs in the country, unique natural features, state parks and conservation areas will fill out road-trip fun.
For those seeking a more rustic trip, a wide range of camping options are available, from primitive campsites in the surrounding 63,000 wilderness acres of National Forest to privately-owned campgrounds with full-service RV hookups — and several options in between. Be sure to get supplies in West Plains before heading out. Enjoy nature up close and personal.
With so much natural beauty surrounding West Plains, visitors might have trouble choosing where to start. From short hikes on pathways in the parks and local conservation areas to multi-day backpacking adventures on nearby sections of the Ozark Trail, hikers of all skill levels and ages can find the perfect fit for exploring the wonders of nature.
With a local bike shop and a growing bicycle-enthusiast community, more and more biking opportunities are becoming available in the West Plains area. A new mountain bike trail recently opened in one of the larger city parks. In the surrounding public lands, find plenty of places to feel the rush of enjoying a biking adventure in the great outdoors on the Ozark Trail.
More than 350 miles of floatable, spring-fed streams shimmer with unspoiled splendor, inviting visitors to experience opportunities like nowhere else. Access points abound, and there are plenty of outfitters who offer shuttle services and are at the ready to equip travelers for a relaxing and refreshing summertime adventure in a rented canoe, kayak, raft or tube. And don’t overlook cool weather and even winter floats as options — they can be a perfect time to reflect and reset.
For those whose definition of adventure includes shopping and dining, West Plains has a lot to offer. In addition to the essentials, there are plenty of boutiques, flea markets and antique stores with treasures and bargains waiting. Refuel between outings at one of the local eateries. From bakeries, coffee shops and cafes to sports bars, national chains and fast food, West Plains has a little bit of everything. Enjoy home cooking, barbecue, catfish or Thai, Chinese, Mexican and Japanese — West Plains has plenty of flavor.
