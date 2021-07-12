Contrary to many of the letters printed in the July 2-8 edition, I applaud the Webster-Kirkwood Times for printing the letter “Pied Piper of Hell” by Jonathan Waite of Crestwood in the June 25 paper.
Mr. Waite’s letter was an absurd, unenlightened, inaccurate, and offensive screed … and he lives in our community. As a straight, white, entitled man, it is too easy for me to coast through life without realizing that many of the people around me are horrible bigots. The Webster-Kirkwood Times did a service by printing it, but not glorifying it. It opened my eyes to the fact that there is still a long way to go before we can claim we have attained our purported national ideals (all men are created equal, etc.), and it provided the impetus for the full page of beautiful letters written in response.
As Michael Corleone says, “Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer.” I’m glad that every time someone Googles Jonathan Waite and Crestwood, Missouri, this embarrassment will float to the top.
Oliver Chrisler
Webster Groves