Webster Groves residents Susan and Mike Kearney are used to being approached by strangers on their long walks around town. It comes with the territory, after all, when accompanied by local celebrities.
The couple’s two Corgis, Beatrix and Potter, are famous in Webster for their sweet smiles and gentle demeanors. And with an Instagram presence and two picture books penned about them, these Corgis are on their way to stardom beyond their hometown.
“People wait for them on our walks,” said Mike Kearney. “They’ll pet them and smile and say, ‘You’ve made my day.’”
The Kearneys moved to Webster Groves with their two elementary school-aged children in 1998 for Mike Kearney’s job with Union Electric, later Ameren. Always an artist, Susan Kearney explored several creative endeavors while raising the kids, including clothing design, interior design and photography.
Now empty nesters, the retired couple has opened their home to two furry children. The Kearneys adopted Beatrix, now six, when she was a tiny puppy. A year later, they returned to the same breeder to adopt her brother, Potter, now five.
“Beatrix is a very playful dog. We thought it would be fun for her to have a brother,” said Susan Kearney. “And then Potter came along, and they could not be more different. Beatrix is full of energy, very friendly and very demanding. Potter is very mellow, calmer, less attention seeking.”
Despite their differences, the two pups get along “corgially.”
“They’re very good friends. They play together,” said Susan Kearney. “But Beatrix is more the boss. She’s also very mothering to him. She licks his ears and his face. She always seems to know what’s going on.”
Corgi Stories
In honor of the breed’s heritage, the Kearneys gave their first Corgi an appropriately British name: Beatrix. When considering names for the next one, they were inspired by a recent trip to “Peter Rabbit,” author Beatrix Potter’s house in England. As it turns out, the reference was prophetic.
The Kearneys are now grandparents, and to celebrate their grandson’s first birthday, Susan Kearney put her art skills to use to create “Beatrix and Potter Bake a Cake.” The picture book, featuring original watercolor illustrations and a rhyming story, was the first in a series intended to be passed down through the generations.
“We’re hoping the books become a legacy in our family,” said Mike Kearney. “It’s a culmination of all of Susan’s skills.”
“Beatrix and Potter Bake a Cake” is set in the Kearneys’ Webster Groves home, and grandson Cooper — as well as his parents — delights in recognizing the familiar scenery.
Susan Kearney has already written and illustrated a second book, “Beatrix Gets a Brother,” which tells the story of Potter’s adoption and parallels the arrival of Cooper’s new sibling.
Susan Kearney is now at work penning the third book, tentatively titled, “Beatrix and Potter Take a Walk Around Town.”
“We walk every morning and we often comment on how unique Webster is,” she said. “I thought it would be fun to highlight the wonderful things in Webster — the library, the school, the bakeries, the fire station. It’s such a beautiful town.”
Up until now, the Beatrix and Potter series has been self published and sold only at special events. Following the finalization of book three, however, Susan Kearney plans to submit them to a publisher and introduce the world to Beatrix and Potter.
“I want to bring personality to these dogs and to show the joy and the challenges in life,” she said. “Right now, so much of life is complicated, and I like to focus on the simple pleasures, whether it’s a piece of cake or time in the garden.”
For more details about Beatrix and Potter, follow the pair on Instagram @beatrix_potter_corgis. To purchase the books, email sbkearney@gmail.com.