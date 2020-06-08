Lynn’s Grade: B+
Genre: Documentary
Rating: Not Rated
The Plot: After his rejection in Hollywood, Bruce Lee returned to Hong Kong and made four iconic films: “The Big Boss” (1971), “Fist of Fury” (1971), “The Way of the Dragon” (1972) and “Enter the Dragon” (1973). This documentary explores systemic racism against Asians and Lee’s struggles to become a star in America. Through interviews, his writings and archival footage, his life and legacy are explored.
Lynn’s Take: Bruce Lee is now a legend and an icon of martial arts movies, but his career path was full of struggles. “Be Water” is an illuminating chronicle of Lee’s too-brief life. Sadly, he died at age 32 of a cerebral edema.
Featuring his daughter Shannon prominently as a narrator, “Be Water” premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and will be shown on ESPN’s “30 For 30” June 7, then available on ESPN Plus.
While everyone knows his film legacy, I was not familiar with his life story, which is interesting regarding his moves and destiny. Born Lee Jun Fan on Nov. 27, 1940 in San Francisco, his father Lee Hoi Chuen was an opera singer.
They returned to Hong Kong a year later and Lee, at the age of 5, began appearing in films — 20 in all. He took up martial arts training after being beaten up by a street gang and was schooled in wing chun kung fu for five years. He also took dance lessons and won a major championship.
Director Bao Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American filmmaker, focuses on how talented and athletic Lee was. In 1959, the young Lee moved back to the U.S., settling in San Francisco’s Chinatown and working at a relative’s restaurant. He studied philosophy at a college in Seattle. In 1963, the same year he opened his first kung fu school, he met his wife, the former Linda Emery, now Linda Lee Cadwell, who is interviewed here.
Dispensed throughout are surprising career tidbits. A fortuitous meeting with hair stylist Jay Sebring led to an introduction to producer William Dozier, who was looking for an actor to play The Green Hornet’s sidekick Kato. His screen test, which opens the movie, landed him the role, but the TV show only lasted one season of 26 episodes, 1966-1967.
When Lee opened his third kung-fu school in Los Angeles, he gave private lessons to such celebrities as Steve McQueen, James Garner and James Coburn. He was given a small role in Garner’s movie “Marlowe,” which led to several TV guest appearances on James Franciscus’s “Longstreet.”
But he was rejected for the TV series "Kung Fu." After that, he returned to Hong Kong, and due to the success of two films, he formed a production company and wrote, directed and acted in “The Way of the Dragon.” Hollywood came calling — the result was “Enter the Dragon,” and Lee died during its filming.
The tragedy fueled more widespread distribution of his films, and now, everyone knows the impact he had.
This film is a worthy tribute of Lee as a man and a performer.